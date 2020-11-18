Susanna Reid has fuelled romance rumours between Strictly Come Dancing pairing Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice.

The GMB host was discussing the couple's chemistry on Wednesday morning's show when she said that a romantic relationship between them would be "marvellous".

MORE: Ranvir Singh shares photo of bruised and swollen feet ahead of Strictly

Speaking of the so-called 'Strictly curse', Susanna said of a potential romance: "It would be rather marvellous. It wouldn't be a curse it would be a blessing."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Ranvir Singh sizzles on the dancefloor with Giovanni Pernice

Fans have long speculated about Ranvir and Giovanni's friendship and often comment on their sizzling chemistry on the dancefloor.

Responding to Susanna, Ranvir teased that she was in for a treat on Saturday night when she and Giovanni perform their Argentinian tango. Ranvir said: "Can I just tell you, wait until you see the Argentine tango, we're right up in each other's business the whole time.

MORE: Ranvir Singh reveals Susanna Reid gave her this warning about Strictly

READ: Strictly's Janette Manrara pens emotional message after 'tough' birthday

Fans think Ranvir and Giovanni have great chemistry

"There is dance magic," she gushed. "He sizzles on his own. He doesn't need me in the room, he's a 30-year-old hot Italian. He sizzles around the place."

Also during the show, Ranvir revealed that she has dropped two dress sizes in the space of two weeks thanks to her run on Strictly.

READ: Dianne Buswell returns home to the sweetest gift from Joe Sugg after Strictly exit

Susanna called a potential romance 'marvellous'

The 43-year-old happily flaunted her staggering weight loss as she opened up about her participation in this year's series. "I just realised I have dropped two dress sizes in two weeks. So there has definitely been a change," she shared. To which host Piers Morgan quipped: "You're hot baby."

"Thanks baby! It is an amazing ride," she added. "I was talking to Richard Arnold... the fact is I'm not going out anywhere I'm in my little bubble. I literally go to training, I go to set, I do my little dance… [they play her dance from Saturday on the screen] please stop showing that, it makes me embarrassed."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.