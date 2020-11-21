Strictly's Ranvir Singh talks possible romance with partner Giovanni Pernice after 'chemistry' comments Do you think they have a great chemistry?

There's no denying that there's great chemistry between Strictly partners Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, and viewers have been left wondering if there could be something more between the two.

MORE: Strictly's Ranvir Singh reveals she's dropped two dress sizes in two weeks

Ranvir, 43, however, has shut down all possibilities of a romance, revealing that she finds the idea "very funny".

Talking to The Mirror, the Good Morning Britain presenter clarified: "'We both find the idea that we might get hit by the curse very funny – he is a 30-year-old man!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: The couples that found love on the Strictly dance floor!

Jamie Laing, who is partnered with Karen Hauer, agreed with the presenter, revealing that Ranvir had previously told him that she "hates" her partner after a long day of training.

"I was talking to Ranvir the other day, who's just wonderful, and she said 'at the end of the day I HATE Giovanni. Hate him," Jamie told the publication.

MORE: Who is Ranvir Singh's ex-husband and why did they split up?

RELATED: Strictly Come Dancing's Ranvir Singh reveals alopecia struggle and the treatment that’s boosted her confidence

He clarified: "They have such a funny relationship, like brother and sister. He is so competitive and she is so laid back and it makes him furious. It's hilarious. I just don't see how the curse can happen."

Ranvir and Giovanni get better and better every week

Ranvir has been surprising viewers and friends with her improvement every week and last weekend she left her GMB colleague Kate Garraway in tears.

Talking on Friday's morning show, the mother-of-two told co-presenter Ben Shephard: "I was in tears last week watching her because it just feels like she's being released from something. It's just wonderful to watch."

About this week's dance, the Argentine Tango, Kate added: "She's going to be amazing," whilst Ben added: "We'll be excited to watch Ranvir tomorrow!"

The duo also spoke about their "sizzling chemistry" with Ben telling Kate: "You cannot dispute the sizzling chemistry between them.

"When you say bringing the passion, it feels like something's been lifted, she's getting more and more good, isn't she," Ben said.