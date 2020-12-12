Gigi Hadid's sad news as she misses out on special family moment Gigi was unable to join in a family celebration

Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha Azad Malik, 22, recently got married and Zayn's girlfriend Gigi Hadid was disappointed when she was unable to attend.

When Waliyha announced her marriage on Instagram with a series of posts and videos, model Gigi was quick to comment: "Wish I could be there. So happy for u. Big love x," and she accompanied her message with a pink sparkly heart emoji.

The photographs of Waliyha surrounded by friends and family, showed her wearing a pink wedding outfit which consisted of a silk blouse, embroidered patterned skirt and a luxurious sash.

The happy couple also shared their wedding cake in the snaps, revealing it was a brightly coloured design with flowers and edible decorations on top.

Waliyha's celebratory post read: "Best days with the best people. I honestly don’t think I could of had a more beautiful day. I can’t believe we are officially married."

Gigi and Zayn have been dating on and off since 2015

It is unclear whether Zayn himself was able to attend the celebration, due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, but it was new-mother Gigi who definitely missed out on the nuptials as she expressed her desire to be there joining in the fun.

The ladies are obviously close as when it was Gigi's birthday, Waliyha posted a picture of them together and said happy birthday to my 'sister'.

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their first child this year

Gigi and Zayn have been dating on and off since 2015 and in September 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together.

