Gigi Hadid makes radiant return to work three months after welcoming baby daughter The model gave birth to her little girl in September

Gigi Hadid has wasted no time in rushing back to work following the birth of her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the new mum shared a short clip as she revealed that her mum Yolanda was taking care of her three-month-old baby daughter, whose name is yet to be announced.

She captioned the video: "Back in the office," explaining: "[I] would say back to work BUT being a mama is a job like no other."

Yolanda, 56, appeared to be the doting grandmother as she posted a heartwarming photo with the new addition on social media. "We spent the day while mama was away," she wrote across the image.

Gigi, 25, and her beau Zayn, 27, announced their baby daughter's arrival on 24 September by sharing gorgeous black-and-white photos of their newborn's hand. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," said Gigi.

Meanwhile, the proud dad gushed: "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

Yolanda Hadid shared this cute snap with her granddaughter

Since the arrival, Gigi has expressed her thanks for all the warm wishes the couple have received. Alongside a snapshot of a handwritten note, the American beauty said: "I am overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love - and I will slowly probably share them.

"BUT thank you cards are on their way - if I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!"

