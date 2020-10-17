Gigi Hadid drools over Zayn Malik's new behind-the-scenes picture The couple welcomed a little girl in September

Gigi Hadid certainly approves of her boyfriend Zayn Malik's latest Instagram picture, which showed the former One Direction singer return to work following the birth of their first child.

MORE: Everything to know about Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby girl

The rare social media snap sees the new dad film a new music video or take part in a photoshoot. In the caption, he simply wrote: "BETTER," to which, Gigi replied with two drooling-face emojis.

A team of photographers and assistants could also be seen in the foreground arranging lighting equipment. One of the crew's T-shirts had the words, "Something to believe in," emblazoned across the back.

Loading the player...

WATCH the video to see the end results of Gigi Hadid's mouthwatering date night meal

The exciting post comes shortly Gigi shared a snapshot from their romantic "date night" where they devoured tasty cheese and garlic loaf. "Date night, cheesy garlic pull apart," Gigi remarked.

MORE: Gigi Hadid reveals adorable name necklace following daughter's arrival

SEE: Inside Gigi Hadid's £3million New York home where she'll raise baby

The couple announced their baby daughter's arrival on 24 September by sharing gorgeous black-and-white photos of their newborn's hand. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," wrote the 25-year-old beauty.

Zayn posted this snap on social media

Meanwhile, Zayn added: "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

MORE: Inside Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's first date night since welcoming daughter

This is the first child for Gigi and the former One Direction singer, 27. They confirmed their pregnancy news back in April after weeks of speculation. The stars first started dating after Zayn approached Gigi at a Victoria's Secret after-show party in New York in November 2015.

Their little girl arrived at the end of September

However, in March 2018, the on-and-off couple revealed that they had decided to go their separate ways after more than two years together. They finally rekindled their romance in November 2019.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.