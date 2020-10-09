Inside Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's first date night since welcoming daughter The couple have not yet revealed their baby's name

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik took a well-deserved evening off parenting duties as they celebrated their first date night since welcoming their daughter two weeks ago.

The couple treated themselves to a delicious home-cooked meal of butter chicken picata pan-fried with sage leaves, accompanied by mushroom pasta. Gigi shared a few videos of the cooking process, making mouths water as she filmed the chicken and sage leaves sizzling in a pan.

She also showed off the final dish, revealing: "Mom and dad's first date night. She's in the other room with Oma but miss her so much lol." The new mum was most likely referring to her mother Yolanda Hadid; 'Oma' means 'grandmother' in Dutch.

Gigi announced her daughter's arrival on 24 September by sharing a gorgeous black-and-white photo of her baby's hand. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," wrote the model, 25.

The couple made a butter chicken and mushroom pasta dish

Her partner and former One Direction singer Zayn, 27, also shared a similar close-up snap, announcing: "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

The couple have been keeping a low profile since the birth of their daughter and have remained incredibly private about their newborn – only sharing those initial Instagram photos.

Their little girl arrived at the end of September

They are yet to reveal her name, but that hasn't stopped fans from having fun guessing what the little girl could be called. Among the guesses are "Malikinha," while others threw "Maria", "Zagi", and "Zayan" into the mix.

Gigi and Zayn are currently raising their child in Pennsylvania, where they have complete privacy, although the Victoria's Secret model also has a beautiful apartment in New York.

