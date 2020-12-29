Supermodel Helena Christensen confuses fans with baby photo - details The Danish supermodel also shared a photo of herself sitting on a motorcycle

Supermodel Helena Christensen shared a sweet before and after shot of herself that left fans completely unsure if they were the same person.

The 52 year old Danish model shared a black and white snap of herself as an adorable, pigtailed baby, alongside a very cool black and white photo of herself as an adult sitting on a motorcycle and looking chic-tough.

She cheekily captioned the Instagram post "Diaper/ Biker babe". Perhaps it was the juxtaposition of baby innocence and a tough looking shot of herself as an adult, but fans were quick to ask if the before shot was even her!

One fan posited: "So is that really you as a baby on the left?" to which the stunning model retorted "No it’s an imposter baby," with a funny face emoji.

A second fan had a similar query "Omgggggg is that you baby Helena? Cutie pie???" to which Helena graciously replied "yes" with a crying laughing emoji.

Are these BOTH Helena Christensen?

The forever young supermodel celebrated her 52nd birthday this week with a chilly tradition and stunned fans in the process. Helena shared an amazing video and photos of herself taking a dip in a canal on Christmas day, which is also her birthday.

In the images, Helena looked gorgeous as ever in a red one-piece swimsuit which had a delicate frill around the bust and the back.

The star let her curly brown locks flow loose and looked a little nervous as she climbed a ladder down into the freezing water. In the accompanying video, she gasped as she entered the water and started to splash about.

The stunning supermodel took her annual Christmas/ birthday dip

Meanwhile, a male voice off-screen could be heard teasing Helena, saying "It's fine!" The caption to her post read: "Another year [birthday cake emoji], another dip."

Last year, the star wore a black-and-pink print swimsuit as she leapt into a canal, which she also shared with her followers on social media.

