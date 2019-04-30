The world's supermodels react in shock to Alexandra Shulman's criticism of Helena Christensen The model defended herself on Instagram

A number of supermodels have jumped to the defence of Helena Christensen, after an online column was published by former British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman entitled: 'I'm sorry Helena Christensen, you ARE too old to wear that.' Following the report, Helena, 50, posted a shot of the outfit in question - worn to Gigi Hadid's recent birthday party - which featured a lace bustier by Danish designer Camilla Stærk. She wrote: "Let’s continue to elevate and support each other, all you beautiful, smart, fun, sexy, hard working, talented, nurturing women out there. #ooopssheworeabustieragain."

Helena wore the lace bustier to Gigi Hadid's birthday party

Helena's post prompted plenty of responses from the fashion world, including current British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, who wrote: "You are BEAUTIFUL inside and out," while Linda Evanglista added, "She should be ashamed of herself. You are a goddess." Karen Elson wrote: "I just read that article. B*tch please...you are on fire!"

Naomi Campbell also replied: "Such a cheap shot, she has no right or claims to be writing such a ridiculous article… I've known you 30 years and whatever you wear, you wear it WELL with class and dignity!! Hold your head high and keep your drive. Love you always @helenachristensen."

With her fellow supers at the Versace Spring/Summer '18 show

Alexandra has also received criticism on her social media since penning the article, with many of Helena's followers commenting on her recent Instagram posts. The Sun has reported that she responded to comments, saying: "I think Helena is absolutely wonderful. I just didn’t think the corset was a good look."

Helena is known to be one of the most successful models of the 1990s, appearing on the cover of Vogue a number of times. She was one of the original Victoria's Secret angels and was known as one of the 'Magnificent Seven' supermodels alongside the likes of Linda and Naomi. Alexandra was editor-in-chief of British Vogue from 1992 to 2017.