Helena Christensen showcases incredible figure in red swimsuit during freezing Christmas swim The model looked unbelievably glam!

Danish model Helena Christensen stunned fans at the weekend as she shared photos and a video following a Christmas outdoor dip.

In the images, the 52-year-old looked gorgeous as ever in a red one-piece swimsuit which had a delicate frill around the bust and the back.

MORE: The world's supermodels react in shock to Alexandra Shulman's criticism of Helena Christensen

The star let her curly brown locks flow loose and looked a little nervous as she climbed a ladder down into the freezing water.

In the accompanying video, she gasped as she entered the water and started to splash about.

Meanwhile, a male voice off-screen could be heard teasing Helena, saying "It's fine!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helena Christensen wows fans in red hot swimsuit during freezing swim

Another snapshot showed the Prêt-à-Porter actress after her swim, climbing into a pair of trousers and a puffer jacket as she looked relieved.

SEE: Helena Christensen reveals secrets to toned figure

MORE: Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen look youthful at New York Fashion Week reunion!

A Danish flag could be seen in the background, suggesting that Helena was in her home country.

Helena took an outdoor dip on Christmas Day

And Christmas wasn't the only reason for her swim.

Posting the images to Instagram, the star shared that she has an extra special reason to celebrate – it was her birthday on Christmas Day!

The caption to her post read: "Another year [birthday cake emoji], another dip."

Helena seemed cold as she entered the water

Her followers were quick to send her birthday well-wishes, with fellow model Eva Herzigova commenting: "Happiest bday my love!"

Other fans wrote: "Omgggggg!!! Happiest birthday," "You are the coolest. Happy Birthday," and: "You're crazy! Happy Birthday!"

Last year, the star wore a black-and-pink print swimsuit as she leapt into a canal, which she also shared with her followers on social media.

The model wrapped up warm after her swim

Helena shot to fame as a supermodel in the 1990s and earlier this year, her lookalike son Mingus made his catwalk debut.

Modelling an oversized black t-shirt, draped parachute trousers and a striking fringed scarf, the 21-year-old walked in Tommy Hilfiger’s London Fashion Week show back in February.

Appearing at the high-profile event, Mingus - who has previously modelled for Calvin Klein - was in good company as he joined the likes of Naomi Campbell and Winnie Harlow on the runway.

Read more HELLO! US stories here