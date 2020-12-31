Gwen Stefani sparks reaction with New Year's Eve message The Voice coach ensured safety comes first

Gwen Stefani is preparing to celebrate New Year's Eve in style – and safety. The Voice star shared a sweet video with fans on Thursday as she prepared to bid adieu to 2020, and fans were loving her responsible pro-mask message.

In the short clip, No Doubt singer was seen rocking a patterned face mask as she celebrated NYE in 2019 in an exotic destination, before flipping to a video of her this week, rocking a 2021 party headband as she panned the camera around her home.

The video unveiled seriously cool black and white striped paintwork on the ceiling, but it was Gwen's Hello Kitty mask that really got her fans talking.

The star's followers were loving her post, flooding the comments section with positive reactions. "You were sporting the mask before you had to!!!", one shared. "Ok I need to get a hello kitty mask ASAP!!!! I knew I loved you for so many reasons", another posted.

Gwen and fiancé Blake Shelton (left) have been safety-conscious throughout the pandemic

Dozens of key workers thanked Gwen for promoting wearing a mask to protect others from COVID-19. One posted: "As a teacher I am so glad you are promoting mask wearing. If a 8 year old can go to school all day in a mask and not complain once I think adults can do it."

Gwen's post came just 24 hours after she shared a cryptic post, sending the rumour mill into overdrive that she's set to release new music on New Year's Day.

The No Doubt singer shared a cryptic post

The singer posted an amazing throwback that had fans feeling nostalgic, uploading a photograph of her famous BANANAS belt from her Hollaback Girl video.

Her followers couldn't contain their excitement, taking to the comments section to speculate. "AS IF I needed another reason to countdown to 2021", one wrote. Another posted: "WHAT'S HAPPENING" while a third joked "I'm going to go bananas waiting!!!"

