Gwen Stefani's cryptic throwback sends fans wild – details The No Doubt star could be releasing another album in 2021

Gwen Stefani just sent her followers "bananas" with some very exciting news. The Voice coach shared a cryptic post on Wednesday, sending the rumour mill into overdrive that she's set to release new music in just two days' time.

The singer posted an amazing throwback that had fans feeling nostalgic, uploading a photograph of her famous BANANAS belt from her Hollaback Girl video.

Wearing fishnet tights, grey pants and chunky beaded bracelets, Gwen's post looked like it was straight out of 2004. There was one detail that proved the picture was new, however… her giant engagement ring from fiancé Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani could be going back to her Hollaback Girl roots

"Something fun coming your way… 01.01.2021", the star teased in the caption.

Her followers couldn't contain their excitement, taking to the comments section to speculate. "AS IF I needed another reason to countdown to 2021", one wrote. Another posted: "WHAT'S HAPPENING" while a third joked "I'm going to go bananas waiting!!!".

WATCH: Gwen Stefani shares peek inside her lavish home

Gwen is yet to share any more details about her comeback. Earlier in December, Gwen released new single Let Me Reintroduce Myself, which harked back to her ska roots. The star's last album was 2016's This Is What the Truth Feels Like.

This comes after Gwen shared an amazing throwback collage of all her best looks from both her solo career and No Doubt days, with photos ranging from the Rock Steady years to the band's Tragic Kingdom mainstream breakthrough.

Gwen shared an amazing throwback from her No Doubt years and solo career

In the caption, she wrote: "With a year like this one, sometimes you just gotta reminisce… gx."

Fans were quick to react to the photos, with one writing: "It's the pink hair for me," while another wrote: "Ah that pink hair period was amazing." A third added: "Love all your iconic hairstyles.

