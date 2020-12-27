Gwen Stefani's ex Gavin Rossdale pays heartfelt tribute to sons in rare family photo The Bush frontman is a doting dad to Kingston, Zuma and Apollo

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are the proud parents of sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who split their time between their famous mum and dad over the Christmas weekend.

And while they were with Gavin, the Bush frontman couldn't resist sharing his pride for his children in a heartfelt tribute posted on Instagram.

Taking to the popular picture sharing website, the musician uploaded a sweet picture of himself with his three children standing in front of the Christmas tree at his home in California, and wrote alongside it: "Love you," accompanied by a black love heart emoji.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani's sons enjoy sushi on the beach with dad Gavin Rossdale

Kingston, Zuma and Apollo have a close relationship with both their parents, and Gavin opened up about being a dad during a rare interview at the beginning of December.

Appearing on RADIO.COM, the father-of-three revealed that his children are always inspiring him when it comes to his work.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's three sons are growing up so fast!

“I always maintain this idea that they inspire me enough that I just would be horrified if I sucked, or made a record that they could go to their friend’s house and feel some sense of pride in…

"They up the ante. You don’t want to be bringing in a dud record," he said.

Gavin also touched on being away from his boys prior to the pandemic to tour, and how he would often worry about it.

Doting dad Gavin with middle son Zuma

Joking how nothing changed when they reunited, he said: "But then I come back and they're fine, and still want sushi which apparently isn't free."

Earlier in the year, Gavin appeared on an Instagram Live with his oldest son, who appeared to be at his mum's home, and was talking to his dad about his day.

Clearly proud of his son, Gavin introduced him to viewers, telling them: "Here's my pride and joy. An improved version of me. One I made earlier."

Gavin with his three boys

Kingston thinks just as highly of his dad and in July, he responded to a follower on Instagram Stories who had asked: "What is it like having the king of grunge as a dad?"

"Could not ask for a better dad I love him so much," the teen replied.

