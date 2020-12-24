Jennifer Garner shares glimpse inside incredible holiday home in the mountains It looks so stunning we wish we were there!

Jennifer Garner's main home is in LA, but for the holidays this busy mom is basing herself in the mountains, and she's been sharing a few peeks inside the luxurious home she and the family will be celebrating Christmas in this year.

On Tuesday, the Insta-prolific actress shared a peek at the stunning bedroom she's currently calling home, during a live stream meditation she shared with her fans.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner reveals she's spending Christmas in the mountain

As she sat on the floor at the foot of the bed, you could see the white fluffy bed covering and matching white bedside lamp - a very boutique hotel feel to the decor. The headboard was wooden with a deep blue central panel, and she appeared to be sitting on a white ottoman at the foot of the bed.

"I'm in the mountains," she told her pal, Chelsea who was leading the meditation, "my favourite place to be." And she certainly appears to be having a lot of fun in the snow-covered mountains.

Jennifer with her three children

Not only was she there to enjoy the Winter Solstice, she also had some happy time taking on the challenge of recreating Christmas movies in an Instagram contest - seemingly showing us a few more teasers of her gorgeous holiday home.

While recreating Bambi, she shared a peek of her pretty Christmas tree, complete with sweet decorations featuring her ex-husband Ben Affleck. While doing her best yeti, she showed the thick snow on her balcony.

Jennifer was clearly enjoying a recent snowfall

And while recreating Kevin from Home Alone she shared a look at her stunning bathroom - complete with marble tops, silver taps and a pretty red snowglobe.

The bathroom looks very stylish

Jennifer has been honest about the struggles she's faced during this difficult year, especially her worries about how the isolation will be affecting her children. But it certainly looks like the family is set to have a lot of fun this Christmas and everyone will be looking forward to a brighter 2021.

