Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi looks like a professional athlete - and fans react! Kylie's two year old daughter stole the show on the slopes

Kylie Jenner is giving us all sorts of snow bunny vibes this week while she's in Aspen, Colorado, but it's her daughter Stormi, whose skills are flooring fans - on the slopes.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is on a snowy getaway with the Kardashian-Jenner family and has her daughter Stormi along for the fun. Kylie shared a clip of her little one flying down a slope on a snowboard, looking just like a professional.

In the clip, you see Stormi get into position and you hear her giggle and off she goes down the slope. As she slowly comes to an impressive stop that ends in a hook-turn curve she says "Weeeeee!" and adorably adds: "I'm not going to fall anymore!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stormi Jenner takes off down the slope on a snowboard - just like a professional!

Fans were quick to react: "Raging on the mountain," commented one, while another wrote "She’s a pro! Fearless baby!"

The Jenner girls, along with matriarch Kris, have been enjoying the snow in style in Aspen, Colorado. In true Kardashian-Jenner fashion their accommodation is unbelievably beautiful!

Kylie Jenner enjoying the pool inside the Aspen home she's staying at

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories to give fans a tour of the holiday home, including their stunning outdoor pool. In the video, Kylie looks out onto the outside space, which offers plenty of privacy nestled within the snow-covered mountain and lined with plenty of tall fern trees.

A small water feature can be seen at one end of the pool – which we imagine is heated, given the plunging temperatures!

Inside, the space features exposed brick walls, tall ceilings and wooden accents, just as you'd expect from a magical wooden cabin on the ski slopes.

The snowy Aspen getaway has all you'd want

The 23-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul walked into an open plan room, showing off a sleek white drinks cabinet and a pool table.

With floor-to-ceiling windows lining every wall, it offers plenty of light and beautiful views of the snowy scenery. Other photos show Kylie dressed in a cream bikini in what appears to be an indoor pool, complete with a plant wall.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.