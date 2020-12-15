Khloe Kardashian makes a major announcement that has left fans shook The entire Kardashian family joined Khloe in celebrating the news

Khloe Kardashian's announcement was major, but her delivery of the news was simple. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram and posted a faded image that read: HULU 2021.

The family's Hulu deal which was announced last week, will give fans new streaming content from the family in the coming year. According to CNN, the deal includes Khloe, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and of course the family matriarch, Kris Jenner.

Kris tweeted the news without further elaboration: "Excited to announce our new multi-year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021."

The plan is to have their content available in the US via Hulu and streamed internationally via STAR.

Fans instantly reacted to the news, with many asking what the announcement means, however the family has so far been tight lipped as to what kind of content we can expect from them in 2021.

The family made the announcement that while Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end, they wil continue to create content via a major deal with Hulu

Meanwhile, fans of the flagship show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which started back in 2007 with the 20th season and final installment set for 2021, were elated to hear that they'd still be seeing the family in the future.

After the announcement was made about the family's long standing show coming to an end, many members of the family including Kim, Khloe, and Kris all posted goodbye messages on social media.

Posting on Instagram, Kim wrote: "To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.

We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

Look how far they've come! The Kardashians have completly changed since this snap in 2007

The mum-of-four continued: "Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives."

Our last season will air early next year in 2021."

