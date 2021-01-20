Jennifer Aniston goes wild over inauguration moment you might have missed The Friends star was excited for the big event

Jennifer Aniston expressed her delight on Wednesday, after spotting a special moment during President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration.

The Friends star took to her Instagram Stories where she shared a screenshot of a fist-bump between Kamala and the 44th First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama.

Jennifer captioned it: "THIS is everything."

The moment, which was caught on camera by TV stations around the world, only lasted a couple of seconds but showed the mutual respect between the pair.

Although both wore masks for the momentous event, they appeared to be smiling as their gloved hands briefly touched.

WATCH: The special moment between Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama you might have missed

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden were inaugurated on Wednesday morning, with President Biden officially taking office at 12PM local time in Washington, D.C.

While former President Barack Obama and his wife were at the event, the 45th President, Donald Trump, and his family declined to attend.

Donald confirmed he would not attend the formal event in a tweet on 8 January when he wrote: "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."

Jennifer shared her enthusiasm for the sweet moment on Instagram

He stood by his word and when the new president was sworn in on 20 January, Donald and his wife Melania and children Ivanka, Eric, Donald Trump Jr., Barron and Tiffany, were not present either.

This is the first time a president has skipped the inauguration of their successor in 152 years.

Four other presidents passed up the occasion to make way for their replacement.

The actress also shared a photo with Dr Jill Biden

With the exception of George H.W Bush - who could not attend for health reasons - all living former presidents attended Donald’s inauguration on 20 January 2017.

This included President Barack Obama, Vice President Biden, President George W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, President Jimmy Carter, former Vice Presidents Dan Quayle and Dick Cheney, along with their wives.

