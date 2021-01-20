Joe Biden's inauguration: Why Donald Trump and his family are NOT there The new president is being sworn into the White House

Joe Biden's inauguration is an event a whole host of past American Presidents are in attendance for, but there's one famous family who aren't present… Donald Trump's.

The outgoing President, 74, and his loved ones are noticeably absent from the moment in history at the White House.

Donald confirmed he would not attend the formal event in a tweet on 8 January when he wrote: "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."

He stood by his word and when the new president was sworn in on 20 January, Donald and his family, including wife, Melania, and children, Ivanka, Eric, Donald Trump Jr., Barron and Tiffany, were not present either.

This will be the first time a president has skipped the inauguration of their successor in 152 years.

Four other presidents passed up the occasion to make way for their replacement.

Barack and Michelle Obama attended Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017

With the exception of George H.W Bush - who could not attend for health reasons - all living former presidents attended Donald’s inauguration on 20 January 2017.

This included President Barack Obama, Vice President Biden, President George W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, President Jimmy Carter, former Vice Presidents Dan Quayle and Dick Cheney, along with their wives. Even Donald's 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, was present.

The whole world has been watching the event which will see Joe, 78, and his wife, Jill Biden, move into the East Wing of the White House.

Joe will be the President of the USA

Meanwhile, hours before the momentous occasion, Donald was flown by Marine One to the an airforce base, where he boarded Airforce One for the last time, to be taken to his Florida home.

Strict measures have been put in place to comply with coronavirus safety procedures meaning normal celebrations have been scaled back.

However, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez are still able to perform at the inauguration where Joe is taking an inaugural oath before assuming his duties as the new President of the United States of America.

