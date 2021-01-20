Joe Biden reveals wife Jill's adorable nickname in rare tribute ahead of inauguration Joe and Kamala Harris will become President and Vice-President of the United States

Joe Biden faced one of the most important moments of his life on Wednesday as he arrived in Washington D.C. for Inauguration Day.

The doting family man and soon-to-be President of the United States had his family by his side at the important event, and paid a heartfelt tribute to wife Jill Biden on the morning of his presidential reign.

Taking to Twitter, Joe posted a picture of himself and Jill holding hands as they prepared for the milestone moment, revealing the sweet nickname he has for her in the process. "I love you, Jilly, and I couldn't be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead," he wrote.

VIDEO: Joe Biden and Jill Biden walk out on Inauguration Day

The post was liked over 181,000 times in under an hour, with many fans sending encouraging messages.

As is tradition, Joe and Vice-President Kamala Harris will be sworn in on the National Mall in Washington, in front of a select number of VIP guests.

Joe Biden paid tribute to Jill and revealed her sweet nickname

These include former presidents including Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, meanwhile, have been asked to sing at the ceremony.

This year, unlike any other inauguration, the event will be socially-distanced, meaning members of the public are not able to attend.

Joe becomes president on 20 January

The celebrations are set to continue through the evening, with performers including John Legend, Kerry Washington, Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake, while Tom Hanks will host the event.

Joe and Jill have been married for 43 years, tying the knot in 1977 in New York City. The famous couple first met after being set up on a blind date by Joe's brother Frank, but she wasn't smitten straight away, telling the New York Times: "The guys I had dated had bell bottoms and clogs.

Joe and Jill on Inauguration Day

"When Joe showed up at my door, I took one look at his perfect suit and his leather loafers and I thought: 'Thank God it’s only one date.'"

Together, Joe and Jill share daughter Ashley, who was born in 1981, while Jill is also step-mum to Joe's son Hunter from a previous relationship, and was also Joe's late son Beau's step-mum.

