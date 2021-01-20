Michelle Obama and George W. Bush's reunion photos will melt your heart The former First Lady of the United States and former President of the United States have a sweet friendship

Michelle Obama and George W. Bush have a close, if unlikely friendship and fans adore seeing them together at public events.

And on Wednesday night, the pair were reunited at Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington D. C. The former First Lady of the United States and former President of the United States were all smiles as they greeted each other.

MORE: Kamala Harris' home is even more homely than the Obamas' - see inside

The pair were joined by their families, including Barack Obama and Laura Bush, at the historical event, which saw Joe become President of the United States alongside the first female Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Barack Obama and Joe Biden's bromance revealed

Michelle and George have spoken out about their friendship on several occasions over the years.

In 2018 while appearing on the Today show, the mother-of-two said: "President Bush and I, are forever seatmates because of protocol. That's how we sit at all the official functions. So he is my partner in crime at every major thing where all the formers gather.

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama with George W. Bush and Laura Bush

"So we're together all the time, and I love him to death. He's a wonderful man. He's a funny man." George spoke just as highly of Michelle during an interview with People in 2017.

"She kind of likes my sense of humour. Anybody who likes my sense of humour, I immediately like," he said.

READ: Everything you need to know about Kamala Harris' family

MORE: Michelle Obama reveals daughter Sasha's unique living situation

Both George and Michelle's families are just as close, with their friendship beginning when Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister Barbara, along with their mum Laura, showed Malia and Sasha Obama around the White House before they moved in.

MORE: Michelle Obama receives outpour of love following heartfelt announcement

Last year, Jenna shared some sweet throwback photos from the moment on Instagram, showing her and Barbara teaching the young Obama girls how to slide down the banister at the historic building.

Michelle and George are firm friends

That very building will be seeing the Biden family move in on Wednesday, with new memories created.

As is tradition, Joe and Kalama were sworn in on the National Mall in Washington, in front of a select number of VIP guests, who also included members of the congress and Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, who were both asked to sing at the ceremony.

Joe Biden and wife Jill on Inauguration Day

The celebrations are set to continue through the evening, with performers including John Legend, Kerry Washington, Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake, while Tom Hanks will host the event.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.