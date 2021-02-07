Chemmy Alcott talks mum guilt as she lands dream job

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot in Switzerland with HELLO! magazine, former Olympic skier Chemmy Alcott has revealed her bittersweet feelings about landing her 'dream' television job.

Chemmy is the new lead presenter on hit BBC show Ski Sunday alongside Ed Leigh. "I've been working on the show for five years but until now only as a guest contributor," she tells the magazine.

"This is my first time as a lead. It was fun to step up and challenge myself. It was my dream as a young girl to win Olympic gold and then to work on Ski Sunday. I didn't win the Olympics but I put my heart into that too."

But, she says, she greatly misses her two sons, four-year-old Locki and two-year-old Cooper, who she last saw on January 5. They will be reunited when the seven-part Ski Sunday series ends on February 21.

Chemmy has landed her dream job

"Part of me feels very guilty for being here, but I'm here to do a job," she reveals. "I'm here to try and provide escapism, and anyone else in my position would take every opportunity they could. But I've also got the guilt of not being a mum right now because the boys aren't here.

"This week I went to do my washing, and when I took it out of the laundry, one of Cooper's little merino socks was in there and it was tiny and I shrunk it, so it was even tinier, and I just started crying. And I just think, that's fine; I'm supposed to miss them, it's supposed to be a challenge."

The mother-of-two admits she's missing her boys

The boys are currently staying with her husband, Dougie Crawford who is coaching up-and-coming skier Gigi Gorringe. "I would give anything to be able to share this experience with the boys, who are both really good little skiers. I send them videos anytime I'm doing anything fun and cool and they send me videos back," she continues.

And she also misses her husband of six years. "I am so lucky to have a husband who supports my dreams so much," she says. "It feels like we are young and dating again, when it was normal to spend so much time apart and miss each other. My telephone bill will be huge with all the nightly catching up we are doing."

