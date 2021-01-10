Denise Van Outen talks Dancing on Ice and plans to marry boyfriend Eddie Boxshall The star is part of the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Denise van Outen has invited HELLO! into her Essex home ahead of her debut on Dancing on Ice, and has revealed plans to marry her long-term boyfriend.

In the exclusive interview and photoshoot, Denise reveals that her Dancing on Ice partner, Matt Evers, has moved into the house she shares with her partner Eddie Boxshall and her ten-year-old daughter Betsy so they can live in a protective Covid-19 bubble before the ITV show starts next week.

"We all get along so well," she reveals. "Eddie's appreciated having another man around the house and participated in a bit of male banter. They both share a passion for politics and have enjoyed their political chats."

Speaking about taking part in the show, she reveals: "I'm petrified - but very excited. Everyone assumes that I'd be good at this because I can dance but I've never skated before."

She also tells the magazine of her plan to marry Eddie after seven years together. "After we've finished our podcast and this dreadful lockdown ends, there will be wedding bells. Betsy is desperate for us to get married; she tells us that all the time. We want to do it, too, surrounded by all our family and friends."

And to make sure there are no problems in their marriage, she reveals she and Eddie have been seeing a counsellor, as part of their new podcast, Before We Say I Do, launched later this month.

"There's been no official proposal yet but we talk about getting married a lot," Denise explains. "One day I commented that I never understood why a lot of people dive into marriage without ironing out their niggles first because the problems just creep up on them years later. That's when we came up with this fun idea for a podcast series for myself and Eddie which would involve having counselling to sort out flaws that most people brush under the carpet before we venture into matrimony.

"Eddie and I have met different types of counsellors and had the discussions that most couples avoid. We've consulted a food therapist and a laughing counsellor and underwent hypnosis where we had to imagine we were each other and speak the truth."

