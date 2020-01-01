Exclusive: Olympic skier Chemmy Alcott reveals inspiration behind weight loss The professional athlete now weighs the same as when she was 17

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with Hello! magazine, former Olympic skier Chemmy Alcott has revealed she was inspired to lose weight after failing to recognise herself after having children. "I looked in the mirror and I wasn’t comfortable with who I was," she tells HELLO!. "I didn’t know who was looking back at me. I had been a professional athlete for 20 years, then I became a mum and I lost who I was. I wanted to find myself again and be confident in myself as a woman and mother."

In the interview, Chemmy reveals that she turned to personal trainer and friend Sarah Lindsay – who also takes part in the Hello! shoot - for help getting back to her best. She embarked on a 12-week body programme with Sarah’s Roar transformation gym and the results speak for themselves.

Chemmy embarked on a 12-week body programme

“I am now the weight I was when I was 17,” Chemmy says. “I started at 83.7kg and now I am about 68kg. Since I have done this, I have found more time for self-care. It’s triggered my respect for my body again.”

MORE: Strictly star Katya Jones reveals what she has learned about herself following split from Neil

Sarah adds: “Chemmy looks incredible. She is an absolute dream and, as we have very similar backgrounds, I knew what would get her. She can handle the tough love and she’s very straight-talking, so I just tell her the truth.”

MORE: Strictly's Neil Jones jets off to surprising destination for first Christmas since split from Katya

Chemmy adds: “Aesthetically there is an outward transformation but, for me, it wasn’t really about that – it was having the confidence inside and knowing who I was again. I wanted to give myself a break from the mummy guilt, too. I felt like people were going to judge me. It takes confidence to say: ‘Now is the time to think of me.’ It makes you a better mother.”

For the full story pick up this week's issue of HELLO! magazine, out now.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.