Jamie Lee Curtis reveals secret to happy marriage with Christopher Guest in rare interview The Halloween actress spoke to HELLO! at JLBG Virtual's online event

Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest have one of the longest lasting marriages in Hollywood, and have been incredibly supportive towards each other during the good and the bad times.

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis makes heartfelt statement about her sobriety

The celebrity couple attended JLBG Virtual's incredible interactive online event on Thursday evening, where they told HELLO! the secret to their happy marriage.

Jamie had the best answer, responding: "Don't leave. That's really it – two words. Because you will want to. If you're telling me anybody who's married for a long time hasn't thought 'I hate them, I want out,' of course they have! I believe if you stay on the bus long enough, the scenery will change!"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jamie Lee Curtis shares behind-the-scenes footage from Halloween

Christopher then joked: "It depends what bus!" Jamie continued: "I think it’s crucial to put yourself in the path of love. Look, I reached out to his [Guest’s] agent.

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis says final farewell to inspirational father Tony Curtis

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis looks sensational in throwback swimsuit selfie

"I left my number. He didn’t call me by the way. And then we ran into each other at a restaurant and then he called me.

Jamie Lee Curtis opened up about the secret to her long-lasting marriage

"But I put myself in the path of it, because I have believed in that my whole life. Put yourself in the path, do your work and let God take over the rest.

"I’m now 62, I’ve raised two children, I’ve started this little company [My Hand In Yours] , I’m married, we have a beautiful life together.

READ: Jamie Lee Curtis stuns with spooky makeover

"I’m as creative as I ever have been in my life, right now at 62 years old!”

Jamie and Christopher Guest took part in a JLB's Virtual event

During the pandemic, Jamie and Christopher have been enjoying spending quality time together, and the Halloween actress believes that the coronavirus crisis will bring everyone closer together.

She told HELLO! "I think Covid is going to bring us all together. We will get through it. "No one says it’s not going to be difficult. 'Life is pain, highness. Anyone who says something different is selling something' is my favourite line from the Princess Bride and I believe that!

"Life is painful, it is the nature of it. And I do believe we will get through it." Christopher, meanwhile, opened up about how he was making sure he stayed positive during the uncertain times.

"I love to be in nature and I hike and I ski. But I also think it’s important for people to get away from all the incessant bad news.

The celebrity couple have been married since 1984

"Not to put your head in the sand but also to give yourself the chance and the time to breathe. I think that’s very important so you’re not consumed by what’s going on.

"I think you need a balance in your life so that you’re not driven completely crazy!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.