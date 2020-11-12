Jamie Lee Curtis shares selfie covered in bruises - does this for the first time The actress underwent a dramatic transformation

Jamie Lee Curtis left fans open-mouthed when she shared a scary selfie on Instagram - but it was all for a good cause.

The star, 61, posted a photo of herself on Thursday covered in bruises and dirt as she gave her followers a sneak peek inside the makeup trailer of her Halloween Kills movie.

Jamie was dressed as her character, Laurie Strode, and looked as though she’d had another run-in with Michael Myers!

The much-loved actress explained the reason for her selfie in the caption when she revealed she was doing it all for charity and was offering one lucky fan the chance to win a virtual chat with her - something she has never done before.

"Hey Halloweenies," said referring to fans of the Halloween movie franchise. "I very rarely do one-on-one zoom conversations. In fact, I never have.

"I'm doing so to support @clarematrix and all you have to do is log on to their auction and place a bid.

"I may have a few secrets that I can share but only with you."

Jamie is auctioning off a Zoom chat for charity

Not surprisingly her followers went wild and clambered at the opportunity to have a face-to-face virtual chat with her.

The next installment isn't set for release for another year so fans were thrilled when they got a glimpse of what is to come with the release of the new teaser trailer.

Halloween Kills was meant to arrive in time for Halloween 2020 but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Netflix's His House looks like the scary movie we have been waiting for

Jamie in the original Halloween movie

Jamie - who has called the movie "a masterpiece" - admits there is a lot of blood in the film, but that she quite likes it.

"They have this big bucket, like a paint bucket," she told Variety. "And by the end of it [filming], I was like ‘Give me my bucket. I want my bucket.' Because it was warm [weather], and it [the blood] was super cold."

She said the director, David Gordon Green, called the chilled, fake blood "the sauce".

She added: "He said: 'Bring in more sauce.'"

