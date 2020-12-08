Blue Ivy's stylist Manuel Mendez opens up about his incredible career working with Beyoncé's children Manuel Mendez opened up about his impressive job in an interview with HELLO!

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy is often named as one of the best-dressed celebrity children, and the mastermind behind her outfits is Manuel Mendez, who has been working with the family for ten years – before Blue was even born.

Manuel's job as a stylist to Blue came organically following on from his job as a wardrobe assistant for Beyoncé on the I Am tour in 2009, and it's safe to say his career has gone from strength to strength.

Chatting to HELLO! about his work, the star opened up about working with the Carters, his sweet bond with Blue - "she's like my niece" - and his future plans for dressing three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

"I've worked for the family for over ten years now. I'm so grateful," he said. Manuel came to meet Beyoncé through her stylist Ty Hunter ahead of the I Am tour, who introduced him to Tina Knowles.

Manuel Mendez has worked as Blue Ivy's stylist since she was born Credit: Daniel Mendoza

"Slowly and at special events he invited me to, I meet Tina Knowles (Beyoncé mother) who’s like another mother to me," he revealed.

"I will never forget the night walking into a small dinner in New York with close friends and Miss Tina asked me 'Are you ready to travel the world?'. I didn’t hesitate to say yes, God had answered one of my prayers, when I least expected it."

Manuel puts together fashionable outfits for Beyoncé's daughter

Manuel continued: "My first job working on the I Am tour as a wardrobe assistant, that’s how everything started.

"Being an immigrant boy of colour from the Dominican Republic in this world, is not easy. I've been told no a million times. The most hard one was, 'You are not what we are looking for'.

Manuel is now starting to style twins Rumi and Sir

"What exactly people in this industry are looking for I asked myself... Diversity and change is what is truly need. Becoming Beyoncé's personal assistant and Blue Ivy's stylist said a lot."

Manuel has put together some adorable outfits for Blue over the years, and likes to support small brands as well.

Blue with parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z

"I believe everyone deserves an opportunity, independent and small business need support as well," he said.

"I have my own small business Manu Man LLC."

The stylist has a close bond with Beyoncé's children and has shared some sweet videos of them on social media over the past few years, including a recent clip of Sir dancing with his mum in the garden while filming Black is King.

Manuel has been working with the Carters for ten years Credit: Daniel Mendoza

While Rumi and Sir haven't made as many high-profile appearances as their older sister, Manuel has already started putting together outfits for them too.

"I've already started in past occasions helping mom and dad with day to day outfit proposals," he said.

"I would love to help curate red carpet looks as well. You will have to stay tuned and see."

