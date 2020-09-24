Jamie Lee Curtis looks sensational in throwback swimsuit selfie The actress is a natural beauty

Jamie Lee Curtis sent fans into overdrive after sharing an unbelievable throwback photo of her in a swimsuit.

The Scream Queen star, 61, took a trip down memory lane when she posted a stunning snapshot of herself on Instagram from several decades ago.

Jamie joked in the post that some beauty cream sent to her by friend, Melanie Griffith, had made her look "40 years younger" but fans were simply bowled over by her natural beauty.

WATCH: Jamie Lee Curtis gets covered in blood in behind-the-scenes footage from Halloween movie

"The most, if not thee MOST beautiful woman on earth," wrote one, while another commented: "You are as beautiful as always!"

Jamie is an advocate for ageing gracefully and told The Daily Telegraph: "The term anti-ageing makes me crazy."

She regularly emphasises the fact ageing happens to everybody and has been open about the dangerous consequences of cosmetic procedures in the past too.

Jamie shared the throwback photo

"I’ve done it all. I’ve had a little plastic surgery. I’ve had a little lipo. I’ve had a little Botox," she told The Telegraph. "And you know what? None of it works. None of it."

In fact, the pressure to keep up with the industry's ideal led her down a dangerous path of drug and alcohol addiction.

Jamie - who has been volunteering as a counsellor for anti-drug campaigns and has been sober since 1999 - now embraces her natural beauty and doesn’t even dye her hair.

Jamie has been gracing our screens for decades

"I’m going to look the way God intends me to look . . . with a little help from Manolo Blahnik," she said.

Jamie has been married to Christopher Guest for 36-years and revealed the secret to their long-lasting relationship on the Today show in 2015.

Jamie has a healthy attitude towards getting older

"Don't get divorced," she said, before adding. "It's a fascinating thing. I could write a book on marriage called Don't Leave."

The Hollywood power couple have two grown daughters together too.

