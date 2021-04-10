Kelly Clarkson shocks fans with TMI bathroom story The Voice judge told the story on her show on Friday while interviewing country superstar Clint Black

Kelly Clarkson has shocked fans with a "hilarious" TMI story about the time she really needed a bathroom break while performing.

The Voice judge told the story on her show on Friday while interviewing country superstar Clint Black.

Clint joked that everyone needs to pee on stage at some point, to which Kelly replied: "Well, I’ll tell you right now, there was one time – it wasn’t pee, my friend!

"I got some kind of wrecked up from some kind of food. We were in an arena – and I shouldn’t tell this story, but like I said, my man, I don’t have a filter.

"I had to run backstage to my quick-change. I grabbed this poor trash can, and boy, I destroyed it.It was bad. It was bad, Clint!

"And we might have to edit this out, but I’m just saying, it happens. What are you supposed to do?"

Kelly shocked fans with the story

"Omg I didn’t think it was possible but this story made me love Kelly even more," commented one fan, adding that the Stronger singer was "so funny, and hella relatable (sic)".

"I love that Kelly is unafraid to let people know she almost s**t herself once," laughed another fan.

Her show has been a huge hit

Kelly's hit show has become a major success thanks to her ability to put guests at ease. But it's been a tough 12 months for the star as she also filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June.

The Voice coach shocked fans when she filed papers in Los Angeles, citing "irreconcilable differences", following seven years of marriage.

In December. speaking on her talk show, Kelly admitted that she has found craft sessions with daughter River, six, and son Remington, four, "therapeutic".

Kelly and Brandon were married for seven years

"I love making stuff. Not only because it’s fun to create something, but also it’s, like, therapeutic. You’re just sitting there," she admitted during last Friday's show.

"Like, when I colour with my kids, yeah I’m doing it because it’s fun with them, and they love it, and they ask me to do it, but also it’s, like, really soothing, oddly."

