Jill Biden shares thoughtful words with Kelly Clarkson over divorce The singer filed for divorce from her husband last year

In her first major interview since becoming First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden has shared some thoughtful words about divorce with Kelly Clarkson.

MORE: Joe and Jill Biden's home has incredible features – White House rooms, history revealed

The Since U Been Gone singer filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June of last year, citing irreconcilable differences.

Court documents obtained in November showed that the singer had won primary custody of both of their children.

Loading the player...

Watch: Kelly Clarkson reveals painful injury after running in heels

Sitting down with Kelly, the FLOTUS said: "I want to tell you Kelly, I mean, this is what I would say to you if I were your mother.

"My mother always said to me 'Things are going to look better tomorrow, and if you can take one day at a time' and things will get better."

The educator explained that she'd previously gone through a divorce, however the event needed to happen in order for her to meet current husband, Joe, and for them to start a family together.

Jill has been married to husband Joe since 1977

Jill was married to previous husband Bill Stevenson, a former college football player, from 1970 to 1975. The couple divorced after they began drifting away from each other, and separated in 1974.

"I really think things happen for the best," she told Kelly. "And I think, Kelly, overtime, I don't know how long it's been for you, but I think overtime you heal and you're gonna be surprised and I can't wait until that day comes for you."

MORE: Jill Biden shares rare glimpse inside family living room in the White House - with homely touches

MORE: Michelle Obama receives unexpected gift from First Lady Jill Biden

"You're going to call me up and say 'Hey Jill, you were right!'"

Kelly filed for divorce from husband Brandon last June

As Jill spoke to Kelly, the singer nodded enthusiastically, and her facial expressions showed that she was going to take Jill's advice to heart.

The FLOTUS has been getting used to her new home at the White House, and in federal documents obtained by TMZ it's believed that she'll spend $1.2 million renovating the restrooms inside of the two-storey East Wing building, where the former first lady's offices were, and ergo where Jill is likely to spend most of her time.

Further details are yet to have been revealed, but the task is described as "EW restroom refresh" on the document, while it will be carried out by a local company in Washington named Holmes Mechanical Contractors. The completion date is listed as mid-May, just four months after inauguration day.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.