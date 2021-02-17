Kelly Clarkson sends fans into meltdown as she teases big news The A-lister took to Instagram

Kelly Clarkson almost broke the internet on Tuesday when she announced that she would be sharing some big news with her fans this week.

Sharing a promotional clip on Instagram, the superstar wrote: "Head to @kellyclarkson tomorrow at 10:30am PST for a very special announcement."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's unique living situation revealed

The singer's fans could barely contain their excitement, with Kelly's post sending many of her supporters into meltdown.

Excited comments such as "Please [tell] me [it's] about new music", "Omg what's going on?" and "Please new album," quickly started piling up beneath the famous mum's intriguing post.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson reveals painful injury after making a 'bad decision'

We have to admit, we also hope that Kelly is about to release more music!

The 38-year-old's message comes days after she caused a stir again on social media.

Uploading a picture that showed off her beautiful bedroom and herself wearing a little black dress, The Voice US judge was advertising some pink new items from her popular Wayfair line.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson shows off her beautiful bedroom while wowing in LBD

Kelly shared the news on Instagram

RELATED: Epic talk show hosts' homes revealed: Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, more

In a gallery post on Instagram, the former American Idol champion showed off her impressive 12 south canopy bed, alongside a host of beautiful furniture.

It included a pink-coloured Louise Task chair, an eye-catching Sasha pink/ivory area rug, a Silvie upholstered panel headboard, painted with roses, and an Ada ottoman.

Fans were full of praise for both the line and Kelly, with many calling the Since U Been Gone songstress "beautiful" and one enthusiastic follower said: "Ok but THE DRESS!??!?!"

Another posed the question: "Girl, how do you become more gorgeous every second?"

One fan wowed by the line enthused: "Omg everything is so cuteee." Another impressed person added: "That looks great! Nice color design match! Keep up the great work kels!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here