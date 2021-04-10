Real Housewives star Kara Keough shares emotional news a year after heartbreaking death of newborn son Kara and husband Kyle Bosworth revealed on Easter weekend that they were expecting

Kara Keough has welcomed a baby boy, a year after the devastating passing of her newborn son McCoy.

Kara and husband Kyle Bosworth revealed on Easter weekend that they were expecting, but Kara has now shared that their son was born days prior on 31 March.

"The day McCoy was born, I started writing a story. Our story. I don’t typically like to spoil the ending, but in this case the ending is a new beginning. Introducing Decker and McCoy’s baby brother: Vaughn Mack Bosworth," she shared on 11 April.

"Measuring at 20.5 inches and weighing 7 pounds 6 ounces of heaven-sent sweetness."

Kara shared the happy news with fans

Vaughn was born six days before what would have been McCoy's first birthday on 6 April.

"It’s not lost on us that if we hadn’t lost Mack, we’d never know Vaughn," Kara added.

"And yet, here he is, an unexpected serendipity. A little hope."

Kara and Kyle are also parents to daughter Decker

McCoy sadly died after he experienced a compressed umbilical cord and shoulder dystocia during birth.

"He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts," Kara told fans last year.

The mom-of-two is the daughter of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough and baseball player Matt Keough, and has appeared on the Bravo show.

McCoy passed away days after birth in April 2020

The 32-year-old has been open about her grieving process and on what would have been McCoy's birthday shared that she had spent the day crying.

"On McCoy’s birthday, I spent the day crying. But not all of my tears were sad tears, there were happy ones, too," she posted.

Kara's family appeared on Real Housewives of Orange County

On the social media post, Kara also revealed that friends and family had raised money for a new tower at Wolfson Children's Hospital.

"With their contributions, there will be an individual family suite in the new NICU dedicated in McCoy’s honor," she wrote.

"Kyle and I wept as we pictured our time spent in the NICU, and how we would have loved to be in a room like the one that will now hold McCoy’s name."