Kate Hudson divides fans as she debuts new lips

Kate Hudson's flawless complexation often leaves fans impressed, but her latest post has instead left fans divided.

In a small video, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star looked like she'd had lip fillers done as she displayed much fuller lips.

An off-screen voice joked: "It looks way weirder on a guy." He then asked Kate to take her hands off her face and talk, to which Kate then said: "Hey, so I'm just trying to figure out what you're doing."

WATCH: Kate Hudson's 'new lips' leave fans divided

Although the actress claimed in the caption that there was no filter, the snap resembled how someone looks after using the popular 'pillow face' filter.

Kate's post ended up dividing fans, with many of her celebrity friends loving her new look, while others were turned off by it.

Marvel's Jeremy Renner commented with a series of crying with laughter emojis, while The New Normal writer Erin Foster said: "Omg you look great."

Some of Kate's fans didn't like her new look

Lisa Rinna even joked: "I don't think you look like me."

Other fans were less than impressed, as one snarkily wrote: "How to lose a guy in one filter."

Another added: "For God's sake, never do that!" and a third said: "My god, please tell me that's a fake!"

One fan who didn't like the new look, praised Kate's natural beauty. "One of the things I like about you… you didn't hop on the lip injectors!" they explained.

"Your thin lips are adorable! Please never change them."

The star is very close with her family

Although this post divided them, one of Kate's more recent posts united fans in admiration as the Almost Famous star posed with her lookalike mum Goldie Hawn in some sweet family shots.

The stars were joined by two of Kate's three children, Ryder and Rani, and many were quick to comment on the close family bond that was shared.

One wrote: "Love your family my family are just like yours, lovely, funny and kind," while another added: "Such a beautiful moment."

And a third quickly agreed: "What a beautiful bunch!"

The photo was taken in Kate's stylish kitchen, but it was her bathroom which recently got fans talking as the enormous room could have doubled as a beauty salon.

As the Music star posed in front of an opulent mirror, fans could get a glimpse at her beautiful shower, which could've fitted her whole family at once, and an elegant bath with dozens of family photos lining the window sill.

