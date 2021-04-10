Jennifer Lopez is flawless in two fierce looks The singer is certainly feeling the weekend mood

Jennifer Lopez has gotten fans into the weekend mood as she fiercely posed in two jaw-dropping outfits.

In the first shot, the Jenny from the Block singer looked divine in a white crocheted hooded top, complete with a pair of white trainers.

Her second look was equally as stunning, as she posed up a storm in a sheer orange jumpsuit with a matching pair of orange heels.

The Maid in Manhattan star also had flawless hair, waving natural and free in the first look, before being tied up in a neat bun for the second.

"Floating into the weekend," wrote J.Lo, as she posed with fluffy clouds in the background.

Fans were blown away over to the sensational posts with one fan enthusing: "Look at her! Queen!" and another said: "You look flawless."

Jennifer styled out two strong looks

A third enthusiastic fan wrote: "MAAA BEAUTIFUL," and a fourth added: "SO PRETTYYYY."

Other fans were left speechless by J.Lo's beauty and many simply posted heart or flames emojis.

Even though the Waiting for Tonight singer is a global megastar, she's still incredibly close to her family.

Jennifer has two sisters, her older sibling, Leslie, is a music teacher who prefers to keep a low profile, while her younger sister, Lynda, is an Emmy award-winning journalist and author.

Jennifer's looks always blow fans away

In an interview with Hispanic Executive Magazine, Lynda revealed that the three sisters' parents, Guadalupe and David, were incredibly supportive of their dreams.

"Our parents raised us to believe we could be anything we wanted to," Lynda explained in a snippet shared on Instagram.

"At the time, they weren't imagining journalists or rock stars, but they raised us to believe that whatever we chose, we could do it – even if it was president of the United States. That was the amazing gift that they gave us."

She added: "Even though they taught us what the challenges were for people of color, we were always taught to dream."

