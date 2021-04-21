Nicholas Lyndhurst's wife Lucy has shared a series of throwback photos in honour of the actor's 60th birthday.

The Only Fools And Horses star and his wife were left heartbroken when their 19-year-old son Archie died from a brain haemorrhage in September 2020.

Touching upon their heartache, Lucy penned an emotional tribute on Tuesday, which read: "Six decades of this beautiful human being. My soul mate and Archie's hero.

"I never thought this would be part of our story but I will be forever grateful for every moment we all had together. Every day an absolute joy, filled with adventure, laughter and incredible love.

"Archie is immensely proud of you as I am. It is an honour to be your wife and journey the rest of my days with you even though they are tough without our boy."

Thanking her husband for making her a mum to Archie, Lucy concluded the message with: "Thank you for Archie and for loving him and me like you do, we simply couldn't ask for more. A day to cherish all things you. All my love L XxX."

Lucy shared these throwback snaps on her husband Nicholas' 60th birthday

Friends of the family were quick to comfort the grieving mum, with actress Amanda Abbington writing: "Sending you so much love and happy birthday wonderful Nick. Xx." Archie's girlfriend Nethra Tilakumara wrote: "Adore you both, the absolute best."

Archie passed away in September at the young age of 19. In January this year, Lucy revealed that her only son with husband Nicholas had died in his sleep at his west London home after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

The results from a second post-mortem carried out shortly before Christmas informed Lucy and Nicholas that their son suffered an intracerebral haemorrhage which was caused by acute lymphoblastic lymphoma. The condition is extremely rare.

