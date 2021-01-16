Archie Lyndhurst's mother, Lucy Smith, has said that her 19-year-old son - who she shared with Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst – passed away at his west London home while he slept after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

The results from a second post mortem carried out shortly before Christmas informed Lucy and Nicholas that their son suffered an intracerebral haemorrhage which was caused by acute lymphoblastic lymphoma. The condition is extremely rare.

Archie passed away in October at the young age of 19.

Archie was an actor like his dad

Speaking in a statement released shortly after his passing, Nicholas and his wife Lucy said: "Lucy and I are utterly grief stricken and respectfully request privacy."

Lucy later opened up about Archie's tragic death on Instagram, explaining in November that her family was still waiting for answers about how he died.

Sharing an album of photos, she wrote: "It is with the heaviest heart that I write this post. Nine weeks ago our dearest boy Archie was taken from us way too early.

Archie and his dad

"We still have no answer as to what happened but wait patiently for the report to be written up in the next [ten] weeks. The pain of our loss is beyond anything we have ever felt before, and wouldn’t wish upon anyone. Archie was and remains our absolute world. He was the beautiful extraordinary human being we have ever known. To have him as our son has been nothing but an utter joy and honour."

Speaking about the awful loss at the time, CBBC's head of content Cheryl Taylor said: "He will be greatly missed by us all and our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends at this time."

