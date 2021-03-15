Nicholas Lyndhurt's wife Lucy shares heartbreaking post on first Mother's Day following son's death Archie passed away at the age of 19 in October

Nicholas Lyndhurst's wife Lucy Smith has shared a heartbreaking tribute to son Archie as she marked her first Mother's Day since his tragic passing.

Sharing ten never-before-seen childhood pictures, she wrote: "My dearest darling boy. To get through today without you is the hardest thing ever. I miss you every minute of every day. I will never stop loving you. Not ever.

"Thank you for making me a mummy. It was the best adventure I've ever had. You never stopped me from smiling ever. Thank you for all those beautiful happy times. I shall be forever in your debt. You teach me everyday to be a better person. Love you today, tomorrow and always. All my love your devoted Mama."

The moving photos show Archie as a toddler, taking a walk on the beach, playing at home with mum Lucy and even one of them both at Buckingham Palace.

Friends of the family were quick to comfort Lucy, with Jack Whitehall's mother Hilary, who is a family friend, commenting: "Big love to you Mama Lyndhurst. Stay strong and always remember you are still Archie's Mama and you always will be. And he worshipped the ground you walked on."

Lucy shared ten never-before-seen pictures of her son Archie as a young boy

Another remarked: "Thank you for giving us your beautiful boy. You are the most extraordinary Mama out there. He utterly adores you Lucy, you gave him the happiest times, ever."

Lucy later showed a loving Mother's Day card filled with family pictures of her, Nicholas and Archie that she had received on the day.

"Thank you so much to all the beautiful human beings out there that have helped me face this day," she wrote.

Nicholas with a young Archie

"Archie's brothers and sisters and dear friends have helped me so much. You know who you are. I have you all. And I'm grateful for every message received."

Archie passed away in October at the young age of 19.

In January this year, Lucy revealed that her only son with husband Nicholas had passed away at his west London home while he slept after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

The results from a second post mortem carried out shortly before Christmas informed Lucy and Nicholas that their son suffered an intracerebral haemorrhage which was caused by acute lymphoblastic lymphoma. The condition is extremely rare.