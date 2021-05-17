Jonas Brothers tease major news ahead of 2021 Olympic Games Who will take the Gold?

The Jonas Brothers have conquered pop music so it's only right that they now try to conquer the world of sports.

And that's just what they'll be doing on Wednesday 21 July with a one-off special on NBC which will follow Joe, Kevin and Nick compete against each other as they are trained by Team USA.

The one-hour long episode called Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers will also feature commentators judging the three as they learn a series of Olympic sports and vie for that gold medal.

"For millennia, the Olympic Games have been the preeminent sporting competition and the ultimate test of athleticism. Only the world’s best ever have a chance to compete. For three brothers raised in Wycoff, N.J., becoming Olympians was a dream established at an early age. And it was only sidelined by another lofty goal – pop superstardom," shared NBC.

"Now, after more than a decade as one of music’s biggest names, the Jonas Brothers are ready to prove they have what it takes to compete at an Olympic Level. Joe, Kevin and Nick will be trained by some of Team USA’s best athletes as they compete against their biggest rivals – each other."

The Olympians taking part have yet to be announced.

Our memoir, BLOOD, has a new on-sale date of October 20, 2020. We promise it will be worth the extra wait! Pre-order your copy at https://t.co/PvB3m5L0ru #BloodMemoir pic.twitter.com/naZXdDp7Je — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) February 6, 2020

The boys have postponed their memoir

The special episode comes nearly two years after the brothers reunited and garnered a number one album and single and hit the road for their biggest tour ever.

However, in summer 2020 they confirmed that they would be postponing the release of their memoir BLOOD, set for publication October 2020.

"It’s important to us that our memoir 'BLOOD' is perfect and that we share it when the time is right. Because of that, we’re taking some extra time to write our story," they shared on social media in July.

"We’ll update everyone shortly once we have more info."