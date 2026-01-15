Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share family time with adorable daughter in 'paradise'

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, soaked up the sun in Turks and Caicos over the holiday season with their four-year-old daughter, Malti. The singer took to Instagram to share insight into their family vacation, and posted snaps of the young family splashing in the pool and celebrating Malti's birthday in style.

"Grateful for some quality family time in paradise. Thank you to @airbnb for the perfect Turks and Caicos stay," Nick wrote in the caption. In one snap, Nick and Priyanka posed for a selfie together in the pool while Malti swam beside them on a pirate-themed floatation device.

In another shot, the "Jealous" crooner took a photo of his wife as Malti sat on his lap. He also shared a picture of a mostly-eaten cake with a candle in the shape of the number four on the plate, in celebration of his daughter's birthday.

"This family is perfect," wrote one fan in the comment section, while another chimed in: "Well-deserved time off with family!" Another fan added: "Gorgeous fam!!" while a fourth said: "Family time makes the best memories. Well-deserved and to celebrate precious [Malti]."

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of Malti Marie's first public outing in support of dad Nick Jonas

Nick's post comes just days after he walked the red carpet with Priyanka at the Golden Globes, in stunning outfits that Malti deemed to be "fancy".

"She always thinks we're going to a ball. Like a fancy ball," Nick told Entertainment Tonight on the carpet.

"She's obsessed with 'fancy,'" added Priyanka. "Everything fancy. So she saw my dress today, and she was like, 'Mama, you look like a princess.' And he always looks like a prince, we're going to a ball, there should be a chariot down there, all of that."

Little Malti made her on-screen debut in her dad's November film, A Very Jonas Christmas, in a special moment for the family of three. "We're playing ourselves, so casting other people to be our family would not have been believable or worked," Nick told E! News. "And it was just great to have them there and set the whole tone for the whole project."

© Instagram The couple welcomed Malti in 2022 via surrogate

The couple welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January 2022, after tying the knot in a lavish multi-day wedding in 2018. Malti spent the first 100 days of her life in the neonatal intensive care unit due to her premature birth. "I didn't know if she would make it or not," the Quantico actress told Vogue UK. "I was in the [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand."

"I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God's work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don't know how they even found what they needed to intubate her."

© Instagram The toddler spent the first 100 days of her life in the NICU

Malti was released from the hospital around Mother's Day in 2022, and Nick shared a poignant message after bringing her home for the first time.

"On this Mother's Day, we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know so many people have also experienced," he began.

© Instagram Nick and Priyanka brought her home around Mother's Day

"After 100-plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

He went on to thank the staff at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, where she received care, before sharing his excitement for the "next chapter".