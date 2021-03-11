Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate big news with video from inside home The couple have been married since December 2018

Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra have shared a candid video with fans from inside their home as they celebrated some big news together.

It has been revealed that the famous couple will be announcing the Oscar nominations this year ahead of the 25 April ceremony.

In a video shared on Nick's Twitter account, Priyanka states: "Tell me we're announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we're hosting the Oscar nominations."

WATCH: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share big news with fans

She then moves the camera to show her husband in the background mixing himself a drink. Nick, 28, points out that she has set the joke up incorrectly, saying: "Well, you sort of just told everyone that we;re hosting the Oscar nominations."

"Oh… that's good enough. We're hosting the Oscar nominations," Priyanka, 38, concludes. "Catch us live!"

Priyanka and Nick have been married since December 2018

The Indian actress also shared the clip on her own social media, joking in the caption: "Hey @TheAcademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @NickJonas!

"We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on @TheAcademy's Twitter!"

In a recent interview with People, Priyanka opened up about the first time she met her future husband – and admitted she was "shocked" by the encounter.

The couple first met in person at a party in 2017

The couple had first connected when Nick reached out to the star on Twitter, and they then met in person at an Oscars' afterparty in 2017.

"I was shocked by his audaciousness, actually," she shared. "He held my hand, he turned me around. I was like, 'What is happening?' He was bold, confident, self-assured.

"And that was the most attractive thing about Nick and still is for me. But I was so taken in. Our courtship was such a short time. I just rode the wave because I trusted him. I'm someone who likes to have a sense of control, but he's the only one I don't feel like I need to do that with. I feel protected, calm."

