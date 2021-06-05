Jennifer Garner shares unexpected video as Bennifer 'romance' heats up The mum-of-three got fans talking

Jennifer Garner escaped Hollywood just as new photos of her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, cozying up with his former flame, Jennifer Lopez, were released - but video from her getaway caused quite the stir.

The Yes Day actress jetted to Oklahoma for a wholesome family vacation in the wake of the Bennifer reunion and what she got up to might surprise you.

Jennifer shared a video on Instagram in which she was enjoying a day of fishing at a stunning looking lake, however, her activity divided fans.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner enjoys an unexpected vacation amid Bennifer reunion

Jennifer captioned the clip: "A little catch & release with Uncle Robert," and she was seen reeling in a tiny fish before releasing it back into the water.

Her fans loved her reference to her 2006 movie, Catch and Release, but some of them also questioned her methods.

"Poor little fish, they get hurt," wrote one, while another said: "I feel bad to hook them unless I can cook them."

Jennifer's vacation came as Ben and JLo were spotted on a date

Plenty of Jennifer's social media followers just wanted to tell her how adorable she was though, and many called her Locust Grove location, "a slice of heaven".

Jennifer's video comes as the father of her three children was spotted - in photos obtained by MailOnline - with JLo's arms wrapped around him as they dined out at Wolfgang Puck's new restaurant located in the plush Pendry hotel.

Jennifer and Ben were married for ten years

The famous exes are believed to have rekindled their romance years after calling off their engagement and split in 2004. They first began dating in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli.

Ben has been spotted on several occasions visiting Jennifer's Los Angeles home as well as her Florida residence.

Bennifer - as they were nicknamed during their relationship - also jetted off to Montana after a jaunt to the VAX Live concert together.

Their reunion came just weeks after Jennifer's engagement to Alex Rodriguez was called off in April.

