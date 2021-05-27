Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's relationship in the wake of Bennifer The couple share three children

When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their relationship shortly after the collapse of the singer's engagement to Alex Rodriguez fans were stunned - but it was Jennifer Garner's reaction which they were on tenterhooks for.

Ben and Jennifer were married for ten years and share three gorgeous children so the fact he was back in the arms of his former fiancée was sure to have an impact on their connection.

But now that Bennifer appear to be officially making a go of things where does that leave Ben and Jen?

Why did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner divorce?

The couple announced their shock divorce plans one day after they celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary.

It was widely reported that Ben had an affair with the family nanny but Jennifer set the record straight about the timing of their dalliance when she told Vanity Fair: “We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny.

"She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives."

Jennifer added: "I have had to have conversations about the meaning of scandal."

Does Ben Affleck still see his children?

Regardless of who he is dating, Ben remains a doting father to his children Samuel, nine, Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15.

The former husband and wife duo have always insisted that their kids come first and as his relationship with JLo blossoms his offspring continue to be his focus.

Ben has been spotted recently giving his oldest child driving lessons and visits his ex-wife and their children regularly.

The Good Will Hunting actor told People magazine: "Our marriage didn’t work, and that’s difficult. Both of us really believe that it’s important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they’re together or not."

What Jennifer Garner has said about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship

Jennifer is yet to make a statement about Ben's reignited romance but multiple sources have said she gives them her "blessing".

There's been no pause in her fun social media antics and she was beaming with delight when she went to check out the building work on her new Brentwood family home recently too.

Their amicable relationship may be surprising to some but in Jennifer's eyes she will always love Ben and said as much to Vanity Fair.

"I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him," she said. “And I would go back and remake that decision.

"You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had. He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? "

She added: "He’s just a complicated guy. I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow."

