Jennifer Garner makes announcement after ex-husband Ben Affleck spotted visiting Jennifer Lopez The Yes Day star shares three children with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner shared news with fans just hours after photos surfaced of her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, visiting his former fianceé, Jennifer Lopez.

The mum-of-three took to Instagram to announce she had been nominated for a Webby Award, breaking her silence following the release of the surprising snapshots.

MORE: Ben Affleck makes rare comment about ex fiancée Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer made no reference to Ben’s meet-ups with the newly single pop star and instead focused on her nomination.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner shows off decoration featuring ex-husband Ben Affleck

Alongside a montage of fun videos she had created, she wrote: "@mogrosser and I have, improbably, and against teams of amazing people, been nominated for a Webby Award (thank you, @thewebbyawards!). If you ever stop by to watch our nonsense—we appreciate you, thank you."

She then described some of her "embarrassing" videos and encouraged her fans to vote for them.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez shares 'big news' with fans following split from Alex Rodriguez

MORE: Alex Rodriguez shares incredible health update following split from Jennifer Lopez

While Jennifer didn't bring up Ben - who she shares three children with - or JLo, the internet was buzzing over the friendship which was unearthed in photos published by Page Six.

Jennifer revealed she's been nominated for a Webby

The images show Ben exiting Jennifer's white Escalade SUV.

They have not been pictured together in the car, but sources told the publication that "security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house".

RELATED: Jennifer Garner mourns sad death of her 'hero' with heartfelt tribute

MORE: Jennifer Lopez could lose $1M on engagement ring following split

Jennifer and Ben were married from 2005 - 2018

Ben has also reportedly been to see Jennifer several times since she returned to Los Angeles from the Domincan Republic, where she was shooting her new film Shotgun Wedding.

Paparazzi pictures showed Ben at the Hotel Bel-Air on 22 April, and hours later Jennifer was picked up from the spot by her white SUV.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's epic Miami mansion is the perfect retreat

Jennifer and Ben have remained friends

On 28 April Ben was pictured heading to Jennifer's home in Bel Air, and a day later 29 April, the latest pictures were taken showing Ben dropping his car at the Hotel Bel-Air and being collected by the white SUV. The same car dropped him back at the hotel hours later.

The former couple were engaged in 2002 but split in 2004.

Jennifer recently split from her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, following two years of engagement.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.