Jennifer Lopez shares intimate snaps with her twins amid rekindling 'romance' with Ben Affleck The Hollywood stars are thought to be back together

Just days after she was pictured putting on a cosy display with former flame Ben Affleck, Hollywood beauty Jennifer Lopez shared a series of candid pictures with her twins, Emme and Max.

During a private flight, the 51-year-old was in her element as she hung out with her teenagers, who she affectionately calls "the coconuts".

She simply added white heart and coconut emojis in the caption, and several of her followers were quick to comment on the cuteness overload. "Gorgeous Mama!" remarked one, while another stated: "So much love and happiness."

The heartwarming post comes shortly after she was spotted - in photos obtained by MailOnline - with her arms wrapped around Ben as they dined out at Wolfgang Puck's new restaurant located in the plush Pendry hotel on Monday.

The famous exes are believed to have rekindled their romance years after calling off their engagement and split in 2004. They first began dating in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli.

Jennifer shared this snap from her private flight

The two stars also appeared in Jersey Girl together, while the Pearl Harbour actor featured in his then-girlfriend's official music video for Jenny from the Block.

Ben and Jennifer got engaged in November 2002 and were due to walk down the aisle in September the following year when they cancelled the wedding due to excessive media attention.

The family photos come shortly after she was seen out with former flame Ben

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, Ben has been spotted visiting Jennifer's Los Angeles home on various occasions as well as the singer's private Florida residence. The two also took a trip to Montana after attending the VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World event.

Jennifer split up from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April following a two-year engagement. The former couple announced their separation in a joint statement to the Today show, where they said that they felt they were better as friends.

