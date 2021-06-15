Rachel Zoe looks sensational in dreamy beach selfie with husband Rodger Berman The Zoe Report star is longing for summer

Rachel Zoe has us feeling excited about summer after sharing a gorgeous beachside selfie with her husband Rodger Berman.

The former stylist to the stars looked sensational in a white, off-the-shoulder, broderie anglaise dress as she sat on Rodger's lap for the dreamy photo.

Rachel is counting down the days until she can escape to her East Hampton home, which she dubbed her "happy place".

Captioning the loved-up snap, she penned: "Counting the days until we look like this again ...never been more ready for #Summer in our #happyplace."

Her fans were quick to react to the beautiful image, with one writing: "Cutest couple!" A second said: "Beyond adorable," and a third added: "You two are too cute!"

Rachel and Rodger have been married since 1998 after meeting at college in Washington, D.C. seven years earlier.

Rachel and Rodger look so in love

They have two sons together, Skyler, ten, and Kaius, seven. In December last year, Rachel revealed that Skyler was hospitalised after falling 40-feet from a ski lift.

The fashion designer said that the incident has left her "scarred for life" and opened up about the scary situation in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of Skyler in a hospital bed.

She wrote in part at the time: "This is Sky yesterday in the ER and I will share what happened when I feel more ready.

Rachel and Rodger share two sons

"The outcome is Sky is doing great and the bravest boy I've ever known but @rbermanus and I are shattered and numb but woke up for a miracle that Sky is safe and OK."

Explaining what happened, she added: "Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw Sky wasn't on from the start and @rbermanus screaming to stop the lift…"

Updating fans on her son's condition, she said: "Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit but otherwise a brave champion… Mom and Dad scarred for life."

