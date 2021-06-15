Hannah Hargrave
Today show's Savannah Guthrie took a walk on the wild side when she showcased the results of drinking wine and getting a piercing
Savannah Guthrie may be a mother-of-two but that didn’t stop her from enjoying an unexpected night on the town with some surprising antics.
The Today show presenter, 49, confessed to an alcohol-fuelled adventure which involved some body art.
MORE: Savannah Guthrie reacts to joyous baby news with heartfelt message
Savannah ditched her good girl image and shared details of her child-free evening on Instagram on Tuesday.
WATCH: Al Roker reveals why Savannah Guthrie was missing from his daugher's wedding
Alongside a photo with her friend, and another of her ear with several piercings she wrote: "When your beloved friend says “let’s go get a piercing and a drink" the answer is always YES!!! @siriouslydelicious what’s next?"
MORE: Savannah Guthrie stuns with swimsuit selfie while relaxing in the pool
SEE: Savannah Guthrie shares glimpse inside beautiful upstate New York home
Her fans went wild for her new piercings and for her sense of adventure and commented: "I kid you not - even prior to this piercing I've been using you as my ear piercing inspiration," while another added: "Looks amazing," and plenty just wrote: "Wow!"
Savannah got a new piercing during a night out with a friend
Savannah has several pieces of jewellery in her ear and appeared thrilled with the new addition. She even teased that she was now ready to branch into tattoos.
The TV star's walk on the wild side came after a very wholesome family weekend, during which she also celebrated some sweet baby news.
Savannah paid a heartfelt tribute to her good friend and colleague Kristen Welker, who welcomed her first child at the beginning of the week after a longtime fertility struggle.
READ: Savannah Guthrie's fans 'pray for her' as she announces surgery news
RELATED: The Talk's Pat Harvey shares rare family photo of adorable granddaughter
Savannah shared a series of photos of Kristen's bundle of joy, baby Margot, alongside a sweet message.
Savannah is a devoted mother to her two children
The NBC star wrote: "Welcome to the world, Margot Lane Welker Hughes!! So thrilled for beaming mommy @kristen.welker who never gave up hope. Margot, you won the mom lottery!!"
Savannah has two young children, Vale, six, and Charles, four, with her husband Michael Feldman.
MORE: Hoda Kotb is so excited as she shares wonderful news with fans
They too struggle to conceive with their second child and went through several rounds of IVF before welcoming their "medical miracle".
"Because we are older," she explained to Health magazine. "It was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with.
"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said. "But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we’re so blessed."
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.