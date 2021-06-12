Christina Anstead melts hearts with 'adorable' picture of her children How sweet!

Christina Anstead is a doting mom to three adorable children, Taylor, ten, Brayden, five, and Hudson, one. And to mark the end of a long week, she took a sweet picture with some of her brood.

The Flip or Flop presenter flashed a huge smile at the camera with her daughter, Taylor, and youngest son, Hudson.

Taylor had even adorably wrapped her arm around her half-brother for the photo.

Christina shares Taylor and Brayden with her ex-husband Tarek El-Moussa, and shares Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

"Longgggg week," Christina wrote. "Nice to close it out with the babes."

Although the star's other son Brayden didn't feature in the picture, Christina did share two clips of him on her Instagram Stories.

In the first clip, Brayden sauntered over to the pool in his swimming trunks to retrieve a pool toy, while in the second, he did a little jig while playing a game with some of his siblings.

Christina's fans loved the family snap

Christina's fans fell in love with her post, with many calling it "adorable" while others complimented Hudson.

"Cannot believe how much Hudson has grown this year," one said, while a second commented: "He's getting so big!!"

A third added: "You're so pretty Christina! Tay and Bray are getting so big already!"

Christina rarely shares pictures of all three of her children together, so fans were overjoyed last month, when she managed to get them together for a family photo – even if it wasn't perfect!

Although Taylor looked well-behaved in both of the snaps, Brayden was pulling a funny face in one of them, while Hudson did the same in the second.

It's not often that Christina's three children are all together on her feed

"We will never be one of those families who can get those perfect insta pics," Christina jokingly lamented in the post's caption.

Her fans were thrilled that her youngest was present and called him, "little blondie," and, "adorable," and asked Christina to share more images of all three of them together.

The post did lead to some questioning the custody arrangement that the Christina on the Coast star and Ant have for Hudson, but one noted that it was "magical" that the youngster was able to spend lots of time with both of his parents.

