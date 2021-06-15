Al Roker stuns with major announcement following daughter’s wedding day The Today star is a much-loved weatherman

Al Roker has had an exciting month, with his firstborn Courtney tying the knot to the love of her life at the start of June.

MORE: Al Roker reveals why this noticeably missing person was missing from daughter's wedding

And things are not set to slow down anytime soon for the NBC star either, as on Tuesday's show he made an important announcement on Today.

Al revealed that the popular Rokerthon is back – this time aiming for a record in Most People in an Online Weather Reporting Video Relay.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Al Roker announces exciting news on Today

On the show, the father-of-three was joined by his co-hosts, who were just as excited to tell viewers about the latest Rokerthon.

Savannah Guthrie said: "In case you weren't aware, our friend Al Roker has multiple Guinness World Record titles under his belt, and it's all thanks to a beloved Today tradition simply known as Rokerthon."

MORE: Today's Al Roker prepares for daughter's wedding with sweet family photo

MORE: Al Roker has fans overjoyed as he celebrates exciting family news

Al added: "Without further ado we are really excited to announce that Rokerthon is back baby!"

Al is kicking off his Rokerthon again next week!

The latest Rokerthon will kick off on Monday morning, with Al explaining: "We are going to be on a beach to kick things off with a forecast before passing the baton – or beach ball - on to our stations for their summer forecast to show how their area is bouncing back."

READ: Al Roker shares emotional family post on bittersweet day: 'You are missed'

MORE: Savannah Guthrie stuns in swimsuit selfie

Viewers were then given information on how they could get involved in the fun record-breaking event.

Previous Rokerthons have seen Al report the weather in all 50 states, and so far he has helped set nine world records.

Just weeks before announcing Rokerthon, Al was excitedly telling his co-stars about his daughter's wedding day.

The Today stars at Al's daughter Courtney's wedding

"Once we got through the vows it was fine," Al said of how he was feeling during the ceremony.

Courtney and her now-husband Wesley Laga said "I do" at the Ashford Estate in New Jersey where Al walked Courtney down the aisle.

READ: Hoda Kotb stuns fans with gorgeous wedding photos from 'magical' day

MORE: Savannah Guthrie reacts to joyful baby news

Al's co-stars, including Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreyer, were also present at Courtney's special day.

The father-of-three shares Courtney, 34, with first wife Alice Bell, and is also dad to children Leila, 22, and Nick, 16, who he shares with Deborah Roberts.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.