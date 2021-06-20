Lilly Becker shares hope of finding love again following split from Boris Becker

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview at her Wimbledon home in the new issue of HELLO! magazine, Lilly Becker prepares to celebrate her 45th birthday as she talks about her life following her split three years ago with her estranged husband, six-time Grand Slam tennis champion, Boris.

GALLERY: 17 photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon

"Sadly, Boris and I cannot make it work – that is the reality. We have truly tried. I am not full of regrets as he gave me so many wonderful memories and also our incredible son. For that alone I will be truly grateful – you learn and move on. Take the chapter and use it."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best fashion moments at Wimbledon

Of their "incredible, blond, blue-eyed" 11-year-old son, Amadeus, the 44-year-old model and former actress tells HELLO!: "He definitely has his father's genes, he is tall and energetic and super athletic. He is a good runner and he's very interested in tennis."

MORE: Boris Becker declared bankrupt - details

She also talks of finding love again. "I am emotionally ready, so it's just trying to find the right one. Don't we all long for that fairytale ending? I would love to be in love," says Lilly, who has been busy with her podcast series and her book Home, Sweet Home, a humorous insight into her life away from the spotlight, which is published later this year.

"Don't we all long for that fairytale ending?" said Lilly

Of her upcoming 45th birthday on 25th June, she adds: "I think it's time for me to dress up, put my heels on and have some fun. I had planned a fabulous 150-person 'white party' in my gorgeous garden but, of course, those plans had to be put on hold due to Covid.

"I think this year we will have to stick to an intimate dinner, which I am happy to do, but it's such a shame there will be no dancing. I was so looking forward to it, but Boris stopped that… Johnson that is, not Becker!"

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.