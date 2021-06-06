Exclusive: Penny Lancaster opens up about her new role as a special constable And how Rod Stewart and their sons reacted

In her first interview since officially joining the beat, Penny Lancaster has opened up to HELLO! about her new role as a special constable with the City of London Police. And, she tells us she has the full backing of her rock-star husband Sir Rod Stewart, and their sons Alastair, 15, and Aiden, ten.

"Rod and the kids were a bit nervous of me becoming a police officer because you hear so much trouble on the news, but I told them there's lots of women, daughters, sisters and mums who are police officers and are serving the community.

MORE: Penny Lancaster is gorgeous in red mini dress on holiday

"I feel I have joined another family, into which I have been fully accepted. Quite a few officers have used the phrase: 'Welcome to the family'. I feel honoured to have been embraced by the service," says the Loose Women star, who, after eight months of training, became a police officer a month after she celebrated her milestone 50th birthday on 15 March.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Penny Lancaster's son shows off his favourite gift

With the same powers as a regular police officer, special constables volunteer their time free of charge. Penny, who was inspired to take on the role after starring in reality show Famous and Fighting Crime in 2019, tells HELLO!: "I'm usually out on patrol with people half my age and I'm keeping up with them all. I have had to change my usual workouts slightly so that they target my inner core and the muscles in my joints to keep them strong."

MORE: Rod Stewart's daughter Renee celebrates birthday with rooftop family meal

Penny is also a Patron of Care of Police Survivors (COPS), a charity dedicated to helping the surviving families of police officers and staff who have died on duty or in relation to their duty by providing practical and emotional support such as peer support events and access to counselling.

Penny Lancaster opened up about her role as a special constable

On 18 June, she will be scaling a peak in the Lake District for the spectacular Light the Lakes annual fundraising event for COPS. It sees more than 1,000 people climbing the 214 Wainwright Fells to light blue flares at 3am in memory of their colleagues, friends and family who have died.

Penny is married to music star Rod Stewart

Light the Lakes will be the latest step in a moving and fulfilling journey for Penny. "Becoming a police officer has made my year," she says. "People don't recognise me as Penny Lancaster when I'm on a shift, they just thank us for being out there, and that's very rewarding. I always have excitement and butterflies for my days on duty – it's my biggest thrill each week."

To donate to Light the Lakes, visit justgiving.com/campaign/ LightTheLakes2021. For more information about the work of COPS, visit ukcops.org

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.