16 photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon

The Prince and Princess of Wales are big tennis fans

Wimbledon has always been one of the highlights of the summer for the royal family. Avid tennis lovers include the Prince and Princess of Wales, Mike and Zara Tindall, and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The royals have stepped out to view the action from the Royal Box over the years and we love seeing their reactions, particularly during a nail-biting match. Kate is a big tennis fan and regularly attends the tournament - check out her best moments from SW19 in the video below...

WATCH: Princess Kate is the ultimate Wimbledon fan

The likes of Kate, Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have also impressed us with their courtside outfits, from Wimbledon whites to bold block-coloured ensembles.

Take a look at some of HELLO!'s favourite photos of the royals at SW19…

Prince George

© Getty George and William at Wimbledon

The young royal looked like he had the best time watching the action on Centre Court, as he joined his parents, William and Kate, in the royal box for the first time at the 2022 tournament.

The Prince and Princess of Wales

© Getty A tense moment!

The Princess became patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in 2016, a patronage that was passed on to her from the late Queen. Kate has always been a regular at Wimbledon, attending as a child with the Middleton family, but now she has pride of place in the Royal Box. Kate's facial expressions are priceless, and she gets just as anxious as the rest of us!

READ: The secret the royals have been hiding about the Royal Box at Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales

© Getty Kate enjoyed a father-daughter day with Michael Middleton in 2021

At 2021's Wimbledon, Kate invited her dad Michael Middleton to the tournament, where they happily got caught up in a Mexican Wave as they watched Britain's Gordon Reid play against Belgium's Joachim Gerard in the final of the Gentlemen's Wheelchair Singles.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice

© Getty Beatrice dressed her baby bump in a polka dot dress

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice, who was expecting her first child Sienna at the time, also stepped out at the 2021 Wimbledon event. The pregnant royal was pictured touching her bump as she enjoyed the action from the Royal Box.

The Prince and Princess of Wales

© Getty The Prince and Princess are always very animated at Wimbledon

Kate usually attends Wimbledon with her husband Prince William, and the pair are often spotted having a giggle in the stands.

SEE: 14 of Kate Middleton's funniest and relatable facial expressions at Wimbledon

The Prince and Princess of Wales

© Getty Kate even plays tennis herself

It's hard not to get swept up in the action!

The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Matthews

© Getty A girls' day out for Kate, Meghan and Pippa in 2019

Kate and Meghan enjoyed a day out with the Princess of Wales's sister Pippa Matthews, watching the tennis on Centre Court in 2019.

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex

© Getty Meghan also attended Wimbledon before her marriage to Harry

The year before in 2018, the sisters-in-law enjoyed another day out at Wimbledon just weeks after Harry and Meghan's royal wedding.

Mike and Zara Tindall

© Getty A loved-up Mike and Zara at Wimbledon

Zara and Mike Tindall are also regular attendees and often put on a loved-up display in the stands.

Prince William

© Getty William getting swept up by the action

The future King couldn't help show his anger and disappointment – we wonder what he's like watching the footie!

The Duchess of Edinburgh

© Getty A nail-biting moment for Sophie

Prince Edward's wife Sophie also showed her shock and disappointment back in 2013.

Queen Camilla

© Getty Camilla looked so chic

Camilla got the Wimbledon whites memo, looking chic in a summer frock and straw hat. We love those tortoiseshell sunglasses!

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor

© Getty Lady Gabriella and Lord Frederick Windsor

Ella and Freddie attended with their parents Prince and Princess Michael of Kent in 2018, having fun snapping photos of each other during the breaks.

Queen Elizabeth II

© Getty The late Queen presenting Virginia Wade with the trophy in 1977

When she was patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Her Late Majesty had the honour of meeting the winners. Here she is presenting a trophy to British tennis player Virginia Wade after she won the women's singles in 1977.

Queen Elizabeth II

© Getty The Queen in green at Wimbledon

Turning heads in turquoise, Her Majesty greeted British tennis player Elena Baltacha in 2010.

King Charles

© Getty Prince Charles in 1970

The King rarely attends Wimbledon, but it's an event he's been spotted at since the seventies.