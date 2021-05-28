Lorraine Kelly's pet dog Angus finally meets Ruby the puppy - find out how it went

Lorraine Kelly has been having buckets of fun with her new family member, her daughter's adorable puppy Ruby. And this week was so exciting as Ruby was finally able to meet Lorraine's beloved pet Angus. Find out how the two got on in the TV presenter's exclusive HELLO! column below...

We were all a little bit worried about our border terrier Angus meeting Rosie's little puppy Ruby for the first time, but they've ended up being really good pals. We had to wait until Ruby had her injections, and we knew we had to be careful not to make Angus feel left out when this tiny little thing "invaded his territory".

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly's pet dog Angus meets Ruby the sausage dog

So this week we introduced them through the garden gate and then let Angus meet her very much on his terms. We made a huge fuss of Angus and let him know he's still top dog!

He did the usual thing that dogs do when they encounter one another, and gave Ruby a good sniff, but I could see he was still a bit wary at first. I happen to think Ruby smells like chocolate covered nuts steeped in sweet balsamic vinegar and Angus smells of the outdoors, grass and fresh air.

Ruby arrives to meet Angus and seems very laid-back

He's also a big ball of fluff just now and desperately needs a haircut. He looks huge compared with Ruby, who is a tiny miniature wire haired sausage dog. They both eyed each other up in the garden and Angus started to show off, running around with his toys and being boisterous.

After a few minutes, little Ruby began chasing him which was wonderful as Angus ADORES being chased around, and for the rest of the day she followed him everywhere. I can't believe how patient he was, even when Ruby tried to crawl all over him and started nipping his tail with her sharp little puppy teeth.

Lorraine thanks fans for all the gifts and cards she's received for Ruby

Ruby is doing really well with toilet training and, like Angus, she loves her special tails.com food. She isn't sleeping through the night yet, but she's such a happy little thing. Her tail never stops wagging and she loves being cuddled and falling asleep burrowed all snuggly in the crook of your elbow.

Angus is going to be best pals with Ruby

I reckon Angus and Ruby are going to be the best of pals and have lots of fun together. They are both very independent and full of energy and Ruby is really finding her feet and growing in confidence every day.

I also want to say a big thank you to HELLO! readers and viewers of my show for all their good wishes, and the cards and presents Ruby has received. It's so kind and really appreciated.

